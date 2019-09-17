MUMBAI — The series, spelt the American way with the spelling “Honor,” marks the digital debut of Jimmy Sheirgill, director E. Niwas and producer Sunjoy Waddhwa. “Your Honor” will be streaming soon on a leading OTT platform.
Close on the heels of successful drama series like “Criminal Justice,” “City of Dreams” and “Hostages,” Applause Entertainment, the content studio from the Aditya Birla Group led by Sameer Nair, announced the completion of their latest drama-thriller, “Your Honor.”
The original Israeli series was created by Ron Ninio and Shlomo Mashiach and distributed by Yes Studios. Produced for Applause Entertainment by Sphereorigins, the series is headlined by Jimmy Sheirgill, known for his powerful performances in Hindi and Punjabi movies.
Dark, gripping and morally complex, “Your Honor” is set in Ludhiana, Punjab. It tells the story of Bishan Khosla (Sheirgill), a respected circuit court judge, known for his uncompromising honesty, and on the cusp of a big promotion. After his troubled teenaged son Abeer Khosla (Pulkit Makol) is involved in a hit-and-run accident, Bishan is about to turn Abeer into the police when he learns who is the accident victim. What happens next is a disturbing and downward spiral of events as Bishan, in his attempt to protect his son, uncharacteristically obstructs justice to cover up the truth.
Debuting in the digital world, the series is directed by National Award-winning director E. Niwas, who has made films like “Love Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega.” TV producer Sunjoy Waddhwa also marks his digital debut with this project. The series has been adapted for India by writer Ishan Trivedi, and features Mita Vashisht, Varun Badola, Yashpal Sharma, Parul Gulati, Suhasini Mulay, Richa Pallod, Kunj Anand, Pulkit Makol and Mahabir Bhullar.
Sameer Nair, CEO, Applause Entertainment said, “At Applause, we aim to create premium content that will appeal to discerning mass audiences in India and across the world, and “Your Honor” is a perfect example of this vision. E. Niwas has helped us craft a stunning thriller, and we are excited to have on board a dazzling array of talented actors, led by Jimmy Sheirgill.”
Sheirgill adds, “My role takes a chance with his own reality, and the substance in the story is what convinced me to take up the part. The length an individual can go, burning all the bridges and principles for the ones he loves, is truly compelling. I’m glad that I am a part of this show.”
Niwas said, “‘Your Honor’” is a show packed with intense emotions and depth of characters. The digital space is proving to be an ideal medium that allows creators like us to explore different genres and narrative styles.”
