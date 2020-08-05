MUMBAI — Known for her roles in TV shows like “Meri Hanikarak Biwi” and “Queens Hai Hum,” Jiya Shankar has been roped in to play the new lead in the second season of ALTBalaji’s and ZEE5’s “Virgin Bhasskar.” Playing the role of Pakhi, Jiya will be seen romancing Anant Joshi, who plays Bhasskar Tripathi in the series.
Her character is that of a cute girl, who is passionate about earning loads of money, which makes her a very fast learner. Her money-minded trait makes her find a solution to the toughest of life’s problems, much to the delight of everyone around her.
Shankar quipped, “The role of Pakhi was pretty challenging for me, as I’ve never played a character hailing from Uttar Pradesh. In addition, my character being so layered is what made me take up this project. I hope I have done complete justice to the role and I hope people give as much love to this season as they gave to the first.”
Season 1 saw Bhasskar Tripathi, a man who wants to lose his virginity to the love of his life. Bearing the constant taunts of being a virgin, Bhasskar channelizes his frustration and feelings through an adult novel that turns out to be a bestseller. But his ‘Bad Boy’ character doesn’t go down well with his ladylove Vidhi, played by Rutpanna Aishwarya.
The second season picks up right from where the successful first season ended. The fun-filled moments see Bhasskar and his gang try to find the right way to end his virginity while trying to keep at bay the one person who could be just the right match for Bhasskar! Will Bhasskar reunite with his first love Vidhi or will he fall in love with Pakhi? We find ourselves waiting for the answer in the second season.
