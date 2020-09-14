“JL50” is truly an opportunity frittered away! Three versatile artistes in Pankaj Kapur, Piyush Mishra and Rajesh Sharma apart, the series had such an interesting premise: A plane crash-lands in the hills of Bagdogra in West Bengal—and guess what? It is a flight that had taken off from Kolkata a full 35 years ago!
The survivors do not have a clue that they are not in 2019, and insist they are in 1984! The 2-man CBI team of Shantanu (Abhay Deol) and his colleague Gaurango (Rajesh Sharma) investigating the apparently hijacked plane are flummoxed. If what the two survivors are saying is true, and one of them is Mitra (Piyush Mishra), a temperamental but interesting man, then what is happening, really? Even more intriguing, the two survivors, the other being Captain Bihu Ghosh (producer Anand herself), have not aged by even a day. So what’s the truth?
Here was an opportunity for a refreshingly different, totally involving crime-cum-sci-fi-thriller that actually took the topic of time travel and made a terrific and— for Indian cinema—very different story on it. Sadly, this golden opportunity is frittered away and a not-very-convincing explanation follows, with holes in the narrative that cannot be mentioned as they would be spoilers for those wanting to catch up with “JL50” anyway!
The sum total is a reasonably tight and taut first episode in a series that becomes progressively looser as we go along. There are only 4 episodes of about 30 minutes each, as this was originally planned as a 2-hour film. Again, I must reiterate very firmly that the current scenario has indeed saved Hindi film distributors big time, as there has not been a single film that could have been a very profitable proposition or smash-hit! This one would have been another disaster. The music has a strong S.D. Burman-meets-Eastern folk hangover but is paradoxically not memorable at all.
Abhay Deol again gets into experimental mode and is his usual languid self. Pankaj Kapur tries to save the picture with his seemingly cool character, but he too, is not all that impressive. Piyush Mishra is more than slightly over-the-top and remains midway between screen acting and hamming with unerring consistency. There is not much Rajesh Sharma can do, and Ritika Anand is just adequate, as is the rest of the cast.
It is difficult to state what is weaker—Shailender Vyas’ script or his direction. I think the former wins the dubious honor. Technically, the film is alright, though it looks shoddy on occasion.
But for the unique theme, there is nothing here to recommend—imagine having to say that the best thing about this series is its brief duration!
Rating: **
Produced by: Ritika Anand, Bob Gaider, Yasmin Gaider, Abhayanand Singh,
Piiyush Singh & Shailender Vyas
Written and Directed by: Shailender Vyas
Music: Aseem Trivedi
Starring: Abhay Deol, Pankaj Kapur, Piyush Mishra, Ritika Anand, Rajesh Sharma, Amrita Chattopadhyay, Barun Chanda, Saswati Guhathakurta, Gautam Sarkar, Sourav Datta, Aparajita Ghosh, Pujarini Ghosh & others
(0) comments
