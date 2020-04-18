MUMBAI — Today, every person, irrespective of origin and nation, has united against one enemy.
Writer-director Milap Milan Zaveri has made a motivational video that talks about unity in India. A highlight is his beautiful poem, “Mera Bharat Mahaan,” recited by John Abraham.
Abraham shared the video, saying, “When Milap came to me with this idea, I knew I had to do it. I wanted to be a part of this gesture that tells people how strong we have become by uniting in this dire situation and thank those who are risking their lives every day to help others.”
“Humanity as a race is facing this threat on a global level, and it is our job to help, motivate and inspire each other in any way we can. Through this video, we just wanted to tell everyone out there that we shall overcome this.”
Zaveri adds, “My inspiration comes from the power that we as a country have shown to fight this situation. We have stood together in this battle and are continuing to do so every day by following the protocol and staying safe in our homes.”
“At the same time, the major reason we will win this battle is due to the medical professionals and policemen who are out there trying to save everyone they can. The video is dedicated to all these brave-hearts and to the entire country.”
He goes on, “I wanted to do my bit, to show the people how they are the heroes. Thanks to the cooperation of my team and of course, John, we have tried to show our gratitude by capturing what we all feel.”
The video is conceptualized and written by Milap Milan Zaveri and edited by Maahir Zaveri and Sagar Manik. The music is by Lijo George with Azeem Dayani as the music supervisor with sound design and mix provided by Kunal Mehta and Parikshit Lalvani.
