MUMBAI— With one successful film (“Satyameva Jayate”) already in their bag and two films in making, Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series, John Abraham’s JA Entertainment and Nikkhil Advani’s Emmay Entertainment have decided on a joint venture to produce more films together. Incidentally, JA Entertainment was not on board of that film, but Abraham was an actor.
With the easy and strong partnership, these three leading production houses have experienced in past 12 months, the partners have now decided to develop more meaningful and commercially relevant cinema. Under this collaboration, a slate of films will be jointly produced by Kumar, Abraham and Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani’s Emmay Entertainment.
The films to be made in this JV (agreement on joint venture) will contain films with Abraham as actor but also has projects where he will be involved as a producer only. Similarly, Advani is also committed to directing in this JV and will continue to helm projects as a producer, as he has successfully done recently. Meanwhile, other directors finalized so far include Gauravv Chawla, Samar Shaikh, Kaashvi Nair, and Ranjit Tiwari.
Speaking for this development, Kumar said, “Having worked with John, Nikkhil and everyone at Emmay, of equal if not greater value is their partnership as producers. They are valuable talent assets, and we are privileged to have them in our joint venture. With the six films JV, T-Series intends to leverage their complementary skills in talent access and development as well as efficient production.”
Abraham believes the coming together of this tripartite gives an enhanced and solid platform to showcase talent and technicians, which is a critical way forward to expand the industry. He said “Market forces today demand that smart alliances are formed to fulfill audience expectations. Our association thus far has been an excellent test-bed from which we have all learned a lot.”
Nikkhil Advani, speaking on behalf of EMMAY, said, “We welcome this collaboration as it will enable us to push the envelope with new stories and formats. Mostly, as partners, we are committed to creating opportunities based on meritocracy and a healthy work culture.”
While more details of the slate will follow, all six films are in final stages of assembly and will go on floors between 2019 and 2020. Details will follow very soon.
