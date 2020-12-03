MUMBAI—John Abraham has spoken out for dogs, birds, pigs, elephants and many other animals. And when he talks, the world listens. For using his voice to advocate for animals great and small, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, India has named him its Person of the Year for 2020.
This year, Abraham sent a letter urging e-retailer Quikr to stop trading in live animals – and that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Over the years, he has teamed up with PETA India to push for a ban on animal circuses, spoken up for Mumbai’s “dancing” monkeys, and starred in an ad urging everyone not to keep birds in cages. He also adopted a community dog, his beloved Bailey, urged authorities to stop illegal pig slaughter in Goa and put a football jersey on the auction block to benefit PETA India’s work to help animals.
“John Abraham has been helping PETA India advocate for animals since our inception, and he shows no signs of slowing down,” says PETA India director of celebrity and public relations, Sachin Bangera. “If birds are suffering in cages, puppies are being cruelly sold, or animals are in danger anywhere in the world, we can count on him to come to the rescue.”
Past recipients of the PETA India’s Person of the Year award include former Supreme Court Justice K.S. Panicker Radhakrishnan, cricketer Virat Kohli and actors Anushka Sharma, Sunny Leone, Sonam Kapoor, Kapil Sharma, Hema Malini, R. Madhavan and Jacqueline Fernandez.
PETA India’s motto is “Animals are not ours to experiment on, eat, wear, use for entertainment, or abuse in any other way,” and the group opposes “speciesism,” which is a human-supremacist worldview.
