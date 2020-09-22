MUMBAI — “Satyameva Jayate 2” director Milap Zaveri has been polishing his script in the lockdown and John Abraham will fight corruption in Lucknow. Produced by T-Series and Emmay Entertainment, the makers announced that this action drama will release May 12—Eid 2021—in a direct face-off with Salman Khan’s new film “Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.”
After tasting commercial success with their 2018 release, Abraham, Zaveri and the producers decided to take ahead the franchise with Divya Khosla Kumar cast opposite Abraham this time. Like the first film, this one also deals with corruption.
Changing his shoot location and story from Mumbai to Lucknow, Zaveri says, “Creatively we changed the script to Lucknow as it gave us a chance to make it more mass-appeal-oriented and also make the canvas larger. Visually also, Lucknow adds to the scale and grandeur. The action of this film is going to be 10 times more dynamic, heroic and powerful. John is going to smash, rip and annihilate the corrupt like he never has before on the silver screen and Divya is going to wow audiences with her power-packed scenes, dramatic prowess, grace and beauty.”
Zaveri adds, “ “Satyameva Jayate 2,” like part one, is a film of the masses and is also a celebration of action, music, dialogue-baazi, patriotism and heroism. Eid is a perfect occasion to release the film, as it will offer entertainment galore. With Bhushan-sir (Bhushan Kumar of T-Series), Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani backing me once again I can promise that we will do our best to deliver a festive bonanza for all audiences!”
Producer Advani adds, “As Milap kept developing the subject, he realized that India’s heartland lent itself increasingly to his plotline. As producers, we were happy to support his creative choices. Hence the story is now based in Lucknow. This is an extremely special film for us. The love shown by fans to the first installment has encouraged us to create a bigger, more exciting experience, presenting John Abraham as never seen before. We are hopeful that prevailing circumstances will improve and pave the way for us to reach our audience in theatres once again.”
Adds Bhushan Kumar of T-Series, ““Satyameva Jayate” was a commercial hit and audiences loved the action and drama. John has become our nation’s action hero since then. Nikkhil and we decided to take the franchise ahead and continue to make entertaining commercial cinema with Milap and John. The success of the first part definitely adds responsibility on us to deliver a bigger and better film this time around. Milap has written a mind-blowing script that is massy, will have fabulous songs and will connect with the audiences. And John will don a never- seen-before look. And we are coming to the theaters on Eid next year, which makes it even more festive.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.