MUMBAI— After donning the uniform in films like “Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran” and “Satyameva Jayate” last year, John Abraham is back with a breathtaking and intriguing spy thriller. Abraham has been sharing his various looks from the film and, just before Republic Day, he shared the teaser of the film that showcases the element of patriotism in it. His caption read, “Where do you draw the line when you live and die for your country? Presenting ‘Walter’ from #RAW based on the true story of a patriot.”
The teaser of the film starts with a mother narrating to her son about how excited he was about the Republic Day parade, and Abraham’s different disguises are sure to intrigue.
Viacom18 Motion Pictures in association with KYTA Productions present VA Film Company & Red Ice Productions’ edge-of-the-seat espionage thriller that releases Apr. 12.
The three unique looks of John Abraham in “Romeo Akbar Walter (RAW)” have piqued interest over the last few days. Coinciding with India’s 70th Republic Day, the film is based on true events – it is the story of a true patriot, a forgotten hero, a man of many faces and names who lived for one and only one purpose – to serve his country.
Written and directed by debutant Robbie Grewal, the film also stars Jackie Shroff, Mouni Roy, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi and Sikander Kher. It is produced by Viacom18 Motion Pictures, Dheeraj Wadhwan, Ajay Kapoor, Vanessa Walia and Gary Grewal.
Abraham said, “Collaborating with Viacom 18 Motion Pictures and KYTA Productions on ‘RAW’ has been very exciting. Having worked with them in the past, I know we have the right partners with experience and strong support for this edge-of-the-seat thriller. It is one of my most challenging roles so far – pushing my limits with different looks, accents and personae. Robbie has made an original Indian espionage thriller with an entertaining and engaging storyline. The reactions to the three 'looks' released have been great; I'm looking forward to the audience take on the teaser.”
Watch the teaser of "RAW" here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.