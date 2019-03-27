MUMBAI—John Abraham will now co-produce a yet-untitled biker film with Ajay Kapoor. The film will be directed by Rensil D’Silva and will go on floors Jul. 2019. Abraham plans to transform his passion for bikes into a movie now.
This film also marks Abraham’s third association with producer Ajay Kapoor of Kyta Productions, who has earlier co-produced the 2018 hit “Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran” and is now coming up with the espionage thriller “RAW (Romeo Akbar Walter).”
Abraham last showed his love for bikes in one of his earliest films, “Dhoom,” 15 years ago. Apart from him, the rest of the cast is also almost final. “A story around motorcycles is very close to my heart. This is a story about human relationships. I decided to develop a film on riders and their love for motorcycles in-house two years ago. A lot of research and time has been spent on the subject since then. I am happy to have Ajay Kapoor and Rensil on board for this project. I am especially excited that we will film the action sequences in the Isle of Man, the home of racing on real roads! ” said the actor.
Laurence Skelly, enterprise minister of the Isle of Man Government, said, “The Isle of Man is the home of road racing and, and, while the Tourist Trophy is what we are principally known for, we also have a rich series of annual races on our roads that draws crowds from around the world. We are pleased to welcome this interest in our island, and the proposals build on both our motorcycling heritage and our strong pedigree as a stunning location for TV and films. We look forward to John Abraham’s film presenting the Isle of Man to the vast Indian audience for the first time.”
Director Rensil D’Silva said, “I’ve grown up on films like ‘Days of Thunder’ and ‘Top Gun’ and it’s a dream come true to make an adrenaline-pumping, emotionally-charged bike-racing film like this with John.”
Kapoor added, “I know how passionate John is about motorbikes. It has been a pleasure collaborating with him and his production company so far on all our projects, and it will be an absolute treat to see him play a biker now! We look forward to our other collaborations with him in future too.”
The technical consultant on the new movie is Peter Duke, head of the world’s leading motorsport video company, and whose father Geoff was a six-time World Motorcycle Champion and a six-time Tourist Trophy winner. “We’re delighted to be working with John and the team and to see how the cinematographers portray the spectacle and thrill of this mind-blowing sport to Indian audiences. I think they will be impressed!” he said.
