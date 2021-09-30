MUMBAI – Even as the memories of the Akshay Kumar-starrer hostage drama “Bell Bottom” are still fresh in the minds of film-going audiences, John Abraham's upcoming film “Attack,” it was announced on Sept. 30, will release on Republic Day 2022.
The film, directed by Lakshya Raj Anand, and also starring Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakulpreet Singh, was originally scheduled to be screened in theaters across the country on Aug. 14, 2020, but the Covid-19 pandemic delayed its release.
Abraham tweeted the announcement on his social media account. "A hostage crisis that brought the country to its knees! This time the race is against time, get ready for #Attack. Releasing worldwide on Republic Day 2022!" tweeted the actor-producer. The movie is being co-produced by Abraham, Jayantilal Gada and Ajai Kapoor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.