MUMBAI—John Abraham is to produce and lead an “Attack!” Yes, the actor will be making this action thriller with Dheeraj Wadhawan and Ajay Kapoor of Kyta Productions.
This is a race against time story of rescue by an Attack team led by Abraham. The film is a fictional story inspired by true events, set against a hostage crisis that brought a nation to its knees.
Written and directed by debutant Lakshya Raj Anand, “Attack” is being made by two production houses – JA Entertainment and Kyta Productions – that have earlier collaborated on “Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran” and “RAW (Romeo Akbar Walter).” The film will go on floors in December 2019.
Said Abraham, “At JA Entertainment, we believe in content first. It is our endeavor to push the envelope and produce films that entertain and have something significant to show to the increasingly discerning audience.”
Kapoor said, “ Kyta Productions endeavors to drive good cinema by partnering with like-minded partners. Working with John Abraham and his production banner has been a pleasure as we think alike on films. We look forward to this exciting collaboration. ”
A look at Abraham’s slate of recent and upcoming films reveals that today, he is not only one of the most bankable stars but also perhaps one of the very few A-listers who can straddle the multiplex and mass film genres with equal ease. Over the years, apart from acting, his focus has also been to create and deliver good and entertaining films under his banner JA Entertainment.
