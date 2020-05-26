MUMBAI — John Abraham’s JA Entertainment has acquired the Hindi remake rights of the critically-acclaimed Malayalam action thriller “Ayyappanum Koshiyum.” Directed by Sachy and starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Biju Menon, the film received much praise and was a huge success when it released earlier this year.
Abraham says, “ “Ayyappanum Koshiyum” is an entertaining film that strikes a perfect balance between action, thrill and a good story. At JA Entertainment, we are keen to bring such appealing stories to our audience. By doing what we do with dedication and focus, we hope to make a truly engaging film with this remake.”
With “Ayyappanum Koshiyum,” JA Entertainment adds to its list of films across genres that have pushed the envelope, like “Vicky Donor” and “Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.