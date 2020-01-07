MUMBAI — On the occasion of the United Nations Braille Day Jan. 4, John Abraham, brand ambassador to the National Association for the Blind in India, unveiled the Hindi Braille edition of the book, “Karma Sutra – Cracking the Karmic Code” at Le Sutra, the world’s first Indian art hotel.
Authored by Hingori, this is the first in a series of four books from Hingori Sutras Publishers, and it explains the Indian doctrine of Karma and serves as a DIY (do-it-yourself) manual for those who want to harness the invaluable wisdom of spiritual masters. If this book is lived in practice, it can serve as a tool to carve a better future in this lifetime and earn karmic wealth that will command one’s ethereal status after death.
Le Sutra subsidizes the marketing costs of the Hingori Sutras, thus ensuring that their reach is amplified. Since approximately 2.2 billion of the world's population are either blind or visually-impaired, it is imperative that they have the opportunity to read books like “Karma Sutra.” Therefore, Hingori Sutras has directed its efforts towards writing its books in Braille.
According to Abraham, “Braille is more than just a language for the blind; it is the currency of their thoughts. Books in Braille allow the visually-challenged to expand their horizons, discover new worlds and enrich their life. Therefore, I am happy to unveil a book like “Karma Sutra – Cracking the Karmic Code.””
Since its inception in 1952, the National Association for the Blind (India) has worked towards the empowerment of the visually-challenged in India to enable them to lead a life of dignity, productivity and independence.
Its mission is four- fold –prevention of preventable and cure of curable visual impairment, socio-economic rehabilitation of the visually-challenged in mainstream, through education, training and employment, advocacy against all types of individual and structural discrimination by ensuring full legal assistance, and assuring accessibility to the world of information.
About Hingori Sutras:
The Hingori Sutras are a series of easy-to-read books that collectively distil the spiritual wisdom of the ancient Indian ‘siddha’ gurus. These books bridge the gap between ignorance and wisdom by demystifying spiritual concepts and practices. They could help you identify your path and hasten your footsteps.
Le Sutra, the world’s first Indian Art Hotel, is the culmination of the work of 120 artists, sculptors and designers. Taking from a palette of philosophy, myth, art and history, Le Sutra’s canvas is painted with the colors of illusive Indian-ness.
At Le Sutra, they have woven thousands of years of Indian ethos in a narrative through contemporary Indian Art. The hotel is based on the concept of the ‘gunas,’ which are tendencies and attributes that exist within people, nature and things; their thoughts and emotions, all so essential to the evolution of consciousness.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.