MUMBAI—“Bhaag Beanie Bhaag,” the Netflix series starring Swara Bhasker, premiered Dec. 4. The show follows the journey of Beanie Bhatnagar, a 20-something, who is breaking stereotypes and running after her ambition of being a stand-up comic.
Directed by Debbie Rao, Abi Varghese and Ishaan Nair, the 6-episode series is about Beanie and her quest to find her own voice in the stand-up space, navigating love, life and her conventional but loving parents. And with concerned parents, a clingy boyfriend, a monotonous job and an unconventional, unsaid dream—Beanie’s life is chaotic, to put it mildly. What happens when Beanie flees her job and engagement in hope of pursuing a career in stand-up comedy?
Instagram sensation Dolly Singh marks her acting debut as Kapi, Beanie’s bestie, and Indian-American actor and comedian Ravi Patel, plays the role of Ravi Patel, a budding NRI comic and Beanie’s new-found friend and confidant, both chasing a common passion. Varun Thakur is cast as Arun, Beanie’s clingy but loving boyfriend, along with Mona Ambegaonkar and Girish Kulkarni, stepping into the shoes of her parents.
Neel Shah and Ravi Patel are the creators and executive producers and have written the show with Nisha Kalra, Devashree Shivadekar, Jared Miller and Laura Chinn for Mutant Films.
