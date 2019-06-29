MUMBAI—Zee TV’s biggest dance reality show “Dance India Dance” has Kareena Kapoor Khan, ace choreographer Bosco and Raftaar on the season’s panel of judges. The show is seen taking a new twist with talented contestants from the East, West, North and South zones locking horns in #DanceKaJungistan, the biggest battleground of dance.
Right after the South ke Thalaivas contestants Anil and Tejas delivered a spectacular performance to the song “Nahin Saamne” while riding a segway, Bosco decided to try his hands on this too. And, he came on stage along with co-judge Raftaar to ride it. Kapoor commented that had Saif been there, he would have enjoyed this because he simply loves hover-boards.
