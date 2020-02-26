MUMBAI — Co-authored by Jay Alani and Neil D’Silva, the book “Haunted” chronicles terrifying real-life encounters with ghosts and spirits. And Juggernaut Productions, the platform-agnostic content-creation studio providing an end-to-end solution by IN10 Media Network, has announced a significant content licensing deal with The Story Ink, India’s largest “Story Company” and also the No.1 company for Book to Screen Content Solutions.
One of the most popular titles in the non-fiction horror genre, “Haunted” chronicles the real-life adventures of paranormal investigator Jay Alani in 10 of the spookiest locations in India.
Co-authored by Neil D’Silva, these exploits provide a ringside view of these hair-raising paranormal journeys for everyone interested in exploring the dark side of the normal.
Commenting on the acquisition, Samar Khan, Chief Operating Officer, Juggernaut Productions, said, “With the arrival of digital platforms, the scope for differentiated stories has quadrupled. For a 360-degree content creation hub, this is a great opportunity allowing us to work on a variety of tales across genres. We look forward to start working on the onscreen adaptation and hope that the retelling will be as gripping and exciting as the book.”
On the association with Juggernaut Productions, Sidharth Jain, founder, producer and chief storyteller, The Story Ink, said, “Juggernaut Productions was my first choice and I am confident that Samar and team will do a terrific job to scare the audience with these real experiences.”
Paranormal Investigator Jay Alani said, ““Haunted” is not just a book, it’s a journey, a journey that depicts the reality of the paranormal as seen by me, which made me realize that the scariest entity on this planet are humans, not ghosts! As a paranormal investigator, it has been a tough journey for me. I have been bitten by snakes, attacked by wolves, survived on leaves and the most impure water. This was all to discover the reality of this dark world which has been expressed beautifully by Neil D’Silva. I am sure Mr. Khan and his team at Juggernaut will do great justice to its screen adaptation.”
A bestselling author, D’Silva, known for his horror novels “Maya’s New Husband,” “Yakshini” and “Haunted,” said, “The stories of Jay’s paranormal investigations in the most haunted locations of India are both shocking and educational at the same time. While they cater to the sensibilities of horror fans, they also show us a grim reality of the other side that is not often showcased.”
