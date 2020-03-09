MUMBAI — Junglee Pictures brings us “Badhaai Do,” the sequel to their 2018 super-hit, “Badhaai Ho.” The film stars Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar.
As the name suggests, “Badhaai Do” is a family comedy that revolves around an unlikely relationship and promises double the fun and emotions. While the story and characters are different from that of “Badhaai Ho,” there is a common theme between both the films that will be endearing to the audience.
Helmed by ad filmmaker and director of “Hunterrr,” Harshavardhan Kulkarni, the film would bring onscreen the fresh pairing of Rao and Pednekar. Rao plays a Delhi cop who is the only male cop in an all-women police station, while Pednekar plays the role of a school PT teacher. The film is the about the goof-ups that follow when they meet and their lives intertwine in more ways than one can imagine.
Kulkarni said, “I have always admired the kind of films that Junglee Pictures have made, so when they came to me with this social comedy written by Akshat and Suman, I just flipped and was instantly on board. Just like the delightful “Badhaai Ho,” the milieu of this film remains the same but with a fresh set of characters and a completely new and zanier situation. I’m so looking forward to this edition being brought to life by Rajkummar and Bhumi, two of the most talented actors.”
Akshat Ghildial, who wrote “Badhaai Ho” and won awards for its crackling dialogues, is penning this one too, along with Suman Adhikary, from whom the idea originally came.
Ghildial said, “Suman came up with this interesting idea and since I have a great relationship with Junglee, I shared it with them. They liked it immediately. And then, Harsh came on board. We had great fun developing it and hope that the audience has an equally good time watching it.”
Pednekar added, “Badhaai Ho” is one of my most favorite films in recent times and it is really exciting for me to take this franchise forward. For me, the script is one of the best that I have ever come across and I immediately wanted to do this film. My character again is strong, independent and author-backed and it gives me a lot of scope to bring a very different and cool character to life. The film will say something extremely relevant and relatable this time too, and in the most hilarious manner with its heart rooted in family values.”
The actress continued, “With each character I have portrayed, I’ve tried to push the envelope and I look forward to doing that with this role, too. I’m excited to share screen space with Raj for the first time. He is an artiste I have always wanted to creatively collaborate with in a film.”
Rao stated, “I have played a cop before, but never with this perspective. I look for layered characters and this is a perfect match. My character is surrounded by strong women at home and work and that adds immense depth to his personality. Harshavardhan and Bhumi are both dear friends of mine and extremely talented artistes. Junglee Pictures’ ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’ was a fabulous experience for me. ‘Badhaai Do’ is a reunion in many ways.”
Junglee Pictures’ CEO Amrita Pandey said, “Junglee Pictures believes in telling rooted Indian stories that not only entertain but also move you in many ways. “Badhaai Ho” was just that for us. And that being a high-concept comedy, it was logical for us to expand the canvas to tell more such stories. Cultivating the right synergy on films like these is the key, and with Akshat’s and Suman’s writing and Harsh’s vision, ‘Badhaai Do’ is really one of the best stories for us to tell. With fantastic actors like Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar, Junglee Pictures is really excited to take the franchise of ‘Badhaai Ho’ forward.”
The film is set to go on floors in June and will release early next year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.