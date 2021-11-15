MUMBAI — Written and directed by Arshad Syed, “Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan?” brings Taapsee Pannu and Pratik Gandhi together for the first time.
Having made a mark with impactful performances, Taapsee Pannu will be seen playing her first comedy role as a feisty cop. Pratik Gandhi will be seen in a very different avatar as the young newly-wedded scion of a ‘Masala’ magnate family. The makers have shared the first look of the actors from their current shooting schedule in Jaipur.
Talking about a collaboration with Junglee Pictures, producer and managing director of Roy Kapur Films, Siddharth Roy Kapur, says, “We are happy to collaborate with Junglee Pictures, which has a stellar track-record of backing unique and entertaining stories. Their excitement around this story was evident right from their unbridled laughter in Arshad’s script narration, and I look forward to a wonderful association ahead of us.”
With upcoming family entertainer films like “Badhaai Do” and “Doctor G,” Junglee Pictures is making waves. Amrita Pandey, ceo, Junglee Pictures, says: “Arshad has written an intriguing and enjoyable story and we are elated to have collaborated with Roy Kapur Films on this one. Both Taapsee Pannu and Pratik Gandhi have made a huge impact with their work and to have them together in the film is really exciting”
On playing a cop for the first time and sharing her look, Pannu says, “Playing a police woman and doing a comedy film has always been on my checklist and I am happy that it is finally ticked off. I had seen Pratik’s work and I think he is a very talented actor and I am absolutely enjoying working with him. Arshad has written an amazing script with great comic quirks and also a lot of heart, to which I am looking forward. I am happy that Junglee Pictures and Roy Kapur Films have collaborated to produce this film. It’s going to be a fun ride!”
Gandhi too is excited to showcase the quirks of his character. He says, “My character is very different from anything I have ever done before, and that is very exciting. Taapsee is super talented and I am so thrilled to be working with her. Arshad has a great vision and he has written the story with so many nuances! I am sure the audiences will love it.”
Director Syed adds, “Having a cast of brilliant actors like Taapsee Pannu and Pratik Gandhi has enriched my cinematic journey. The characters they're essaying are the comic fodder of our film. Sharing the first glimpse of their characters is exciting for the entire team.”
The film will release in 2022.
