MUMBAI — Saif Ali Khan, who had tweeted sometime back that he had suffered from nepotism in the industry, is writing his autobiography.
Huma Qureshi and Lara Dutta, who co-star in "Bellbottom," are the new BFFs in town—we mean Scotland, right now!
Dia Mirza is thrilled that a special mention of her has been made by the Nelson Mandela Foundation for her contribution to nature conservation.
Amitabh Bachchan recently shot for the promo of the 12th season of "Kaun Banega Crorepati" in 20 years and quipped, "That's a lifetime!"
Aditya Chopra will unveil a new logo for the Yash Raj Films banner in the 50th anniversary of YRF celebrations.
Balwinder Janjua directs a satirical comedy, "Sab First Class Hai," featuring Emraan Hashmi, his first since "Dil Toh Bachcha Hai Ji" in 2011.
Sanjay Dutt and Priyanka Chopra were to originally do Salman Khan's and Bipasha Basu's roles in "No Entry," revealed producer Boney Kapoor on the 15th anniversary of the blockbuster.
A.R. Rahman presents the upcoming musical film, "Atkan Chatkan," for which Amitabh Bachchan has sung in the soundtrack composed by master percussionist Sivamani—the film tells the story of a 12-year-old teaboy and his dream.
Karan Johar has confirmed that his would-have-been white elephant, "Takht," has been put on the backburner—great news indeed!
