Vikram Dahiya, who directed the action in “Saaho,” has been signed for Mahesh Manjrekar’s comeback directorial, “Antim,” which stars Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma, and is the Hindi remake of the Marathi hit “Mulshi Pattern.”
Amitabh Bachchan has reportedly charged Rs. 2.1 billion for Prabhas and Deepika Padukone’s next—director Nag Ashwin’s futuristic action thriller, being made on a stupendous budget and gearing for a 2023 release!
Bachchan is also doing Balaji Motion Pictures’ “Deadly,’ directed by Vikas Bahl.
Unlu, one of India’s leading celebrity engagement platforms that connects fans to their favorite celebrities through personalized video messages and experiences, has partnered with Guru Randhawa,who will soon be available on the platform, using technology at a time when personal interactions have been halted.
Abhishek Kapoor, who is currently shooting his modern love story “Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui” starring Ayushmann Khuranna and Vaani Kapoor, said it was his lead actor’s idea to set the story in Khuurana’s hometown, and so he now calls him “Prince of Chandigarh.”
Randeep Hooda makes his web series debut in Jio Studios’ and Gold Mountain Pictures’ cop thriller “Inspector Avinash,” based on the life of a super-cop of that name, and directed by Neerraj Pathak.
Richa Chadha has won the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA)’s Best Vegan Style Icon—she has been worked steadfastly towards demanding sustainability of the environment and bringing in the need for cruelty-free clothing—she has stopped wearing silk and leather a few years ago.
Producer Sajid Nadiadwala’s “Bachchan Pandey,” directed by Farhad Samji, will roll in January 2021 and marks Akshay Kumar’s 10th collaboration with the producer, while Arshad Warsi, Kriti Sanon and Jacqueline Fernandez star in Fernandez’s eighth collaboration with the filmmaker.
Singers and composers Sachet Tandon and Parampara Thakur have worked as a duo (Sachet & Parampara) in films like “Toilet—Ek Prem Katha,” “Kabir Singh” and “Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior” and had been dating as well, and they have now tied the knot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.