MUMBAI — Manisha Koirala plays a Parsi mom to a confused son in “Maska,” her digital debut directed by Neeraj Udhwani.
Covid-19 made Salman Khan state that the Indian tradition of a “Namaste” and a “Salaam” were the safest greetings during the virus scare, and that embracing and shaking hands could wait until the epidemic virus had gone.
Divya Dutta took her pet dog Suchi by a train to a long shoot in Punjab, as the pooch had missed her during an earlier long schedule!
To move with the times and in gratitude to fans who have supported her for 20 years, Kareena Kapoor Khan made her digital debut by joining Instagram Mar. 6—she already has 72,000 followers by the end of the same day!
Akshay Kumar has donated Rs. 1.5 crore to build a home for the transgenders in Chennai—the actor plays one in “Laxmmi Bomb.”
Shahid Kapoor was the first to congratulate dad Pankaj Kapur, who was conferred a Doctorate by the Guru Nanak Dev University in Amritsar.
Rahul Dev is in a relationship with Mugdha Godse, 14 years his junior. They have been together since 2015.
Akshay Kumar stated that he was running a fever of 103 degrees when he shot for the first day as a hero in his lead debut “Saugandh” (1991) during which he did a handstand, kicked the villain, and was kissed on the forehead by “reel” mother Raakhee.
Rahul Roy has let on that among the 49 (!!) films he was approached for after his debut film “Aashiqui” in 1990 was Yash Raj Films’ “Darr”—for Shah Rukh Khan’s role.
Just when most people assumed (especially with the kind of films he makes) that Ram Gopal Varma did not even have a family, comes the news that his US-based daughter Revati, a doctor, gave birth to a baby girl.
And now, Ram Gopal Varma’s next will be on a veterinarian in Telangana, who was gang-raped, murdered and burnt and her killers were shot dead in encounters!
Fatima Sana Shaikh plays a Marathi girl in Abhishek “Badhaai Ho” Sharma’s comedy on arranged marriages, “Suraj Par Mangal Bhaari” featuring Diljit Dosanjh and Manoj Bajpayee.
Pooja Hegde, with one disaster and one super-hit behind her, will play Salman Khan’s love interest and the plot catalyst in the Sajid Nadiadwala-scripted and produced “Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.”
Bobby Deol makes his web debut with Prakash Jha’s hard-hitting real-life drama.
