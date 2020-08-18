MUMBAI — Sara Ali Khan and brother Ibrahim have dashed off to Goa for a vacation.
Producer-actor Aamir Khan has officially declared that “Laal Singh Chaddha,” instead of Christmas 2020, will now release on Christmas 2021.
Kushan Nandy has announced a comedy, featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, which is titled “Jogira Sara Ra Ra,” terming it a very topical story.
An Amitabh Bachchan fan has requested him to “open a shop and sell peace!”
Rajinikanth completed 45 years at work on Aug. 15, and his fans naturally celebrated the occasion with gusto.
Producer-director-writer Sajid Nadiadwala kept fine-tuning the script of “Kick 2” until 4 a.m. so that he could present the Salman Khan film as a birthday gift assignment to Jacqueline Fernandez.
Karan Johar, after a brief absence, returned to Twitter with an Independence Day message that read, “To our great nation and treasure trove of culture, heritage and history. Jai Hind.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.