MUMBAI — Hrithik Roshan wants to do a fun film before “Krrish 4,” for which heavy-duty pre-production is being done, which will take a year, so he might take up a few more films as well.
Director Siddharth Anand has put his Tiger Shroff film “Rambo” on the backburner (which actually means he has dropped it) and will first do “Pathan” with Shah Rukh Khan, followed by the “War” sequel.
“Shershaah,” the biopic on Captain Vikram Batra, will not release digitally but will have a theatrical release in 2021, as it has made on a scale suitable for big-screen viewing. Sidharth Malhotra plays the title-role.
Raj Mehta of “Good Newwz” fame has signed Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani in a high-concept fun film produced by Karan Johar.
Aamir Khan’s son Junaid is set to make his acting debut soon, and is going to be launched by none other than Aditya Chopra.
Akshay Kumar donated 1200 fitness-health tracking bands to the Mumbai Police: these GOQii smartwatches will give constant readings of oxygen, body temperature and heart rate to Covid warriors.
Katrina Kaif is the first actress who has come out and supported background dancers. She has helped 100 dancers by directly transferring money into their accounts, some of whom have used it to start small businesses like selling vegetables, eggs and snacks on the roadside, or a beauty or tiffin service until films call them back.
Grammy winning band Black-Eyed Peas have used Deep Fake Technology to incorporate Ajay Devgn’s “Singham,” Rajinikanth’s “Enthiran/Robot,” other South films “Maryada Ramanna,” and “Ambala and a Swedish film in their new video, aptly titled “Action”—which is a must-watch.
Producer Pragya Kapoor’s Guy In The Sky Pictures and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series are collaborating for a love story directed by Abhishek Kapoor, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor.
