MUMBAI— In what is an interesting coincidence, Boney Kapoor, in a full-fledged acting debut (after a cameo in “AK vs. AK”) as Ranbir Kapoor’s father in Luv Ranjan’s next, while Boney’s younger brother Anil Kapoor plays Ranbir’s father in “Animal.”
Hrithik Roshan will play Tom Hiddleton’s role in the official remake of the spy series “The Night Manager,” marking his digital debut—the first of the superstars to do so, and the show is directed by “Aarya” co-director Sandeep Modi.
A little bird has squawked and stated that because of the incipient release of “Sooryavanshi,” businessman producer Vashu Bhagnani is eyeing a streaming release for “Bellbottom” also featuring Akshay Kumar.
Vikas Khanna, the US-based chef-turned-filmmaker, who made “The Last Color” (2020) starring Neena Gupta, has exposed the Mumbai critics for demanding Rs. 3 lakh for a 3-star rating and Rs. 4 lakh for 4 stars!
Saif Ali Khan prefers grey roles or black, as in “Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior” and “Tandav” besides the forthcoming “Adipurush,” but is extremely happy that for a change he plays a righteous cop in the “Vikram Vedha” Hindi remake.
Director Anand Tiwari did not expect the response to his show “Bandish Bandits” to be so good and widespread, and has promised that there will be little or no expletives in “Bandish Bandits 2” as it will be watched by everyone from grandparents to grandchildren!
Tabu was on the point of quitting “Bhool Bhulaiya 2” as its shoot delays unsettled the dates for her, but director Anees Bazmee is re-adjusting the schedules to retain her.
There was a blunder in the International Film Festival of India’s synopsis of Satyajit Ray’s “Sonar Kella,” as the contents of the “Dabangg” synopsis were used instead!
Rishi Kapoor’s last film, “Sharmaji Namkeen” will release on his birth anniversary, Sep. 4. Hitesh Bhatia directs the film co-starring Juhi Chawla and Paresh Rawal.
Priyanshu Painyuli stars in a 10-part black comedy directed by Raja Krishna Menon commissioned by Amazon Prime Video and being shot for 45 days between December last and February.
Tara Sutaria plays a crooner in “Ek Villain 2” and recorded a song composed by Ankit Tiwari—her first in films, though she has been a singer on stage since childhood.
Rolling Jan. 2022, “Manikaranika Returns: The Legend of Didda” will star Kangana Ranaut, who will produce the film with Kamal Jain.
Irrfan Khan’s son Babil has acting aspirations.
Amitabh Bachchan’s “Shoebite,” his long-delayed project with Shoojit Sircar, will at last get an OTT release.
Rakul Preet Singh completes a hat-trick of films with Ajay Devgn after “De De Pyaar De” and his forthcoming directorial-cum-production, “May Day,” as he is also acting with her in “Thank God.”
In 24 years, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s fourth collaboration with Mani Rathnam will be “Pooniyin Selvan,” co-starring Sarath Kumar, after “Iruvar,” “Guru” and “Raavan.”
Aahana Kumra, Rajat Kapur and Soni Razdan star in Shaad Ali’s official web remake of “Call My Agent,” a light series on celebrities.
Shree Narayan Singh’s “Bulbul Tarang” will be a social like his “Toilet—Ek Prem Katha” and “Batti Gul Meter Chalu” and will star Sonakshi Sinha and release on an OTT platform.
Janhvi Kapoor will star in the Hindi remake of the South film “Kootamavu Kokila” directed by Siddharth Sengupta.
