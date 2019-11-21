MUMBAI — Lucy Liu, of “Charlie’s Angels” and “Kill Bill” fame, who directed the sex documentary “Meena” on sex trafficking in India, now directs Anupam Kher in the 11th episode of the second season of “New Amsterdam.”
The most confusing chain of news doing the rounds now for over a week are the contradictory reports on Lata Mangeshkar’s health, cause of sickness and where she is recuperating — different publications and online sources contradict each other on the same day!
Before joining the team of his “Baaghi 3” in Serbia, producer Sajid Nadiadwala went to Mecca and Medina with wife Warda on their 19th anniversary to thank the Maker for bringing them together.
Aditi Roy Hydari has declared that trolls who abuse and indulge in negativity on social media should be looked on with compassion as they must have be having severe problems in life that make them do all that.
At the 25th Kolkata International Film Festival recently, Shah Rukh Khan had a fan moment with Raakhee, who tried to teach her “Baazigar” and “Karan Arjun” son and “Baadshah” co-star some Bengali!
Rajkummar Rao, in turn, had a fan-boy moment, taking to Instagram to share a video of his meeting with Shah Rukh Khan, when he spoke out a line from Rao’s film “Stree”—after all, Rao grew up saying Khan’s epic lines.
Chunky Panday recently revealed that when his daughter Ananya Panday once came last in a school race and started bawling, he bought her a gold medal to cheer her up, and that still remains one of her most prized possessions!
Sisters Sonam K. Ahuja and Rhea Kapoor have jetted off to Los Angeles for a vacay.
Because there were two Kriti’s on the sets of “Housefull 4,”— Kriti Sanon and Kriti Kharbanda, and they are both called Krits by friends, Akshay Kumar would address the younger one by calling her — with a Punjabi intonation —“Kharbanda!”
Kangana Ranaut, the eternal attention-seeker, has now hinted at her biography written by sister Rangoli Chandel!
Ayushmann Khurrana has picked up a stake in The Man Company, a 2015-launched line of men’s grooming products.
We all know that at one time, “Sultan” and “Raees” were to clash on Eid 2017, but Shah Rukh Khan backed out, but now Akshay Kumar’s “Laxmmi Bomb” will take on Salman Khan’s “Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai” on Eid 2020.
Ananya Panday has hinted on social media that she will be a part of Farah Khan’s next by terming her “my next director!”
Tara Sutaria is said to be dating Aadar Jain of “Qaidi Band” ‘fame.’
Sriram Raghavan is writing “Ekkees,” the biopic of second lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, who became a martry in the 1999 Kargil war, and it stars Varun Dhawan.
Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon team up yet again with Sajid Nadiadwala for “Bachchan Pandey,” directed by Farhad Samji, Kumar’s 10th film with Nadiadwala.
The first clash of 2020 will be of Deepika Padukone’s “Chhapaak” with Ajay Devgn’s “Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior.”
Tabu has joined Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in T-Series’ “Bhool Bhulaiya 2” directed by Anees Bazmee.
Dilip Shukla, who has co-written the “Dabangg” franchise, is upset that his name has been replaced by Salman Khan’s in the screenplay credits of “Dabangg 3.”
