- Rohit Shetty makes his web debut with an 8-episode series directed by his assistant, Sushwanth Prakash, son of choreographers Chinni and Rekha Prakash.
- It is Ranveer Singh in and as “Baiju Bawra” in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s version of the musical saga, but wife Deepika Padukone is not in because the remuneration was not acceptable, as she wanted to be paid the same as her husband!
- Mahesh Babu and Tiger Shroff will share screen space for an ad film on mouth fresheners—the South actor had earlier done an ad with Ranveer Singh.
- Actress Tamannaah Bhatia will make her television debut by hosting “Masterchef,” which will be aired on Gemini TV in Telugu, and said, “There’s no sincere love than the love of food.”‘
- Wrestler and body- builder Varender Singh Ghuman does a key role in “Tiger 3” after doing “Marjaavan” and “Roar: Tigers of the Sunderbans.”
- Sanjay Leela Bhansali has come out with a ghazal album as a composer, “Sukoon.”
- Heavy rains have damaged the already-dilapidated homes of Raj Kapoor and Dilip Kumar in Peshawar.
- Shahid Kapoor, Raashii and Vijay Sethupati star in Raj & DK’s web series and have already begun shooting.
- Ayushmann Khurrana is happy that all his films have been shot in “incredible destinations,” like Uttarakhand (“Dum Laga Ke Haisha”), Delhi (“Shubh Mangal Saavdhan”), Bareilly (“Bareilly Ki Barfi”), hometown Chandigarh (“Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui”), the North-East (“Anek”) and Bhopal (“Dr. G.”).
- Ratna Pathak Shah, Paresh Rawal, Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao star in a comedy directed by Abhishek Jain about adoption of parents.
- Amit Kumar has declared that it is he who will make the Kishore Kumar biopic, which will require “humongous planning” as he told India-West in a phoner, adding that he would “speak at the right time.”
- Rohit Roy makes his international film debut in “Screem,” an Indo-British film on artificial intelligence directed by Sam Bhattacharya.
- Suniel Shetty makes his web debut in a series “The Invisible Woman” directed by Rajesh Selva and co-starring Esha Gupta.
- Diana Penty stars in Sabbir Khan’s next with Nawazuddin Siddiqui—a supernatural thriller.
- Raza Murad, 70, makes his web debut with the anthology, “Swaad” about a man and his granddaughter.
- Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal feature in Laxman Utekar’s next with a social message, as in his “Luka Chhupi” and “Mimi.”
- Abhay Deol has accepted his relationship with artist Shilo Shiv Suleman with some mushy pictures on Instagram.
- Independence Day 2022 will see a clash between Akshay Kumar’s “Rakshabandhan” and Prabhas-Saif Ali Khan’s “Adipurush.”
- Bappi Lahiri, who has reportedly lost his voice after suffering from Covid, returns to public attention with Jaya Prada on “The Kapil Sharma Show.”
- Eid 2022 on May 2 may not see Salman Khan this year, but Tiger Shroff in “Heropanti 2” and Ajay Devgn in “May-Day”—both to be released Apr. 29.
featured
Just One Point…
- By R.M. VIJAYAKAR/Special to India-West
-
- Updated
- 0
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- California Indian American Student Esha Cyril Winner of 2021 Hyundai Women in STEM Scholarship
- Hungama Artist Aloud’s ‘Independent Together’ Concert Brings Together Music Artistes to Support Covid Relief
- Rebound Galore: Moody's Changes India's Rating Outlook to Stable
- Just One Point…
- Police File Charges Against Ashish Mishra, Son of Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra, in Lakhimpur Kheri Violence Case
- Trolled for Swimsuit Pix, Actress Vidyulekha Raman Slams '1920 Aunts and Uncles'
- New York-based Indian Musician Shubh Saran Releases Second Full-length Album ‘Inglish’
- ‘Apne 2’ Goes on Floors March 2022
Most Popular
Articles
- Shree Saini First Indian American to Be Crowned Miss World America 2021
- ‘Shiddat’ Review: Remove Last Few Minutes and We Had a Hit, However Absurd
- Cruiser Rave Party: Shah Rukh Khan's Son Aryan Arrested For Consumption, Sale, and Use of Narcotic Drugs
- Hrishikesh Mukherjee Centenary: 30 Unknown Facts About a Genius
- Indian American-led SaaS Company Freshworks Valued at $10 Billion in IPO
- UC Davis Indian American Ph.D. Student Named Among Top 50 Finalists of Global Student Prize
- Suspected Robber Fatally Shoots Indian Gas Station Employee Tejpal Singh in Washington
- Indian American-led Health Tech Startup Offers ‘Expert at Your Fingertips’ to Address Nursing, COVID-19 Crises
- Hurun India Rich List 2021: Over 1,000 Indians Have Net Worth of Rs 1,000 Crore
- Senate Confirms Indian American Financial Expert Rohit Chopra to Lead Consumer Financial Protection Bureau
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.