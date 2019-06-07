MUMBAI— Taapsee Pannu highlights industry insecurity by stating that three heroines declined to work as her co-star in Anurag Kashyap’s “Saand Ki Aankh” before Bhumi Pednekar took on the role.
Pannu is also going the reverse way to people like Kapil Sharma, from films to comedy shows, with her doing a standup set for 15 minutes in front of an audience of 200.
Shekhar Kapur, he of the so-many-shelved-projects fame, has decided to do a second season of his web show “Pradhanmantri” that chronicles India’s changes under various prime ministers.
Fatima Sana Shaikh put a fan in place when he criticized her for disrespecting her community with her Instagram pics in a hot avatar during her American vacay – she told him, “Mah badan.. Mah rulz.. Your gamla, your phool.” Good.
After a facial scar has remained for Vicky Kaushal following a recent accident, Shoojit Sircar has decided to incorporate the injury into his forthcoming Udham Singh biopic.
Smriti Irani and old friend Ekta Kapoor walked barefoot from Juhu to Mumbai’s Siddhivinayak Temple as a thanksgiving to Irani’s victory in the Lok Sabha Elections.
Abhay Deol, whose Netflix film “Chopsticks” will stream soon, claims that the film industry has no work for him. Now, isn’t that fair, for his movies always put the distributors in the red? How does money come in?
Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy are out of “Saaho” because the music company wanted to add songs by other composers – GOOD for them!
Even as vested interests stated that Anu Malik has been banned from Yash Raj Films over the #MeToo movement, he recorded a song for a Venus film at YRF Studios – even more important, his daughter Anmol Malik is on board the creative team there for over a year now.
So, for those interested in his whereabouts, writer-director-actor Jugal Hansraj is living a quiet life in New York with wife Jasmine and son Sidak, as discovered when his friend, costume designer Manish Malhotra, visited him.
Leading Chinese director Ma Duo will direct the Chinese remake of Aamir Khan’s “Taare Zameen Par.”
64 years after the 1955 “Jawab,” their artistes Balraj Sahni’s and Johnny Walker’s respective sons Parikshat Sahni and Nasirr Khan teamed up in the TV serial “Ek Brahm - Sarvgun Sampanna.”
Kapil Sharma, whose wife Ginni is in the family way, has been acknowledged as the most-viewed comedian in India and abroad by the World Book of Records, London.
A sexual assault case filed in February 2018 against Jeetendra by his cousin in Shimla has been quashed by the court.
Hrithik Roshan’s “Kaabil,” after all the hype, has flopped in China!
