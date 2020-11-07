After watching “Kaali Khuhi (“Black Well),” you come to know what “Tumbbad” started: a slew of horror films with slightly different templates from run-of-the-mill, a message to justify the cinematic liberties and (clear) shortcomings, and a story so convoluted that obviously stars will not be seen dead (pun intended) in such fare.
Yes, Shabana Azmi is here, but as of now, she is no star, and her role is that of an old lady, Satya, who is against the callous patriarchy in a small village in Punjab, where female newborns are poisoned and then flung into a well. Of course, Satya and a young girl named Shivangi (Riva Arora), who hails from the city, are against this, but the latter is just a kid, and she cannot do much yet does what she can. So does Satya, of course.
The beginning is silly, but meant to be eerie—in a supposedly cursed village, the ghost of a teenager, Sakshi (Hetvi Bhanushali) gets a “lift” from a cyclist and then meets a woman (Leela Samson), who we later know as Daadi (paternal grandmother), who sees her face, hears her say a line, and faints, falling severely ill.
Satya is a neighbor of sorts, and she summons her son Darshan (Satyadeep Mishra) who in turn coerces his wife (Sanjeeda Shaikh) and daughter Shivangi to the village. Wife has issues with mom-in-law as the latter taunts her for giving her a granddaughter and not taking a “remedy” that would have ensured a son.
The film reminded me of the equally abysmal but critically-applauded atrocity “Matrubhoomi” (2004), in the sense that the whole message of female infanticide and gender discrimination is so amateurishly dealt with, though that was no horror film involving spirits. Here, the spirits of all the girls thrown in the well have grown up (!!!) into blithe “spirits” (!!!!). There are repeated “Tumbbad”-like dark visuals of a daughter being born, like Shivangi’s would-have-been-aunt, who is disposed of as well.
Sakshi, meanwhile, “deals” with both Daadi as well as the parents of Shivangi. And Shivangi must face her alone, now that Satya has been pierced in the chest. And so on…
Even at 90 minutes, the film is a super-drag. Daadi and Satya seem to have no village friends, there is no reason for the way Darshan behaves (like his insistence on continuing to stay in the village, Priya’s and his jobs and Shivangi’s education be damned!), and we have many other stretched sequences that the writers(s) and director-co-writer Terrie Samundra feel are meant to be scary. There is even a red herring of a sequence in the beginning of the film. Yes, the film IS scary—because it is a horror of a film!
Azmi and Mishra are wasted, and Shaikh, once again, does not show the potential she is supposed to have exhibited in her TV work. Riva Arora is excellent though we would rather not ruminate on the psychological aspects of doing such roles on even an intelligent girl. The background music does not help, neither do the cinematography and (languid) editing. Torn between a message, an outlandish presentation and the perceived mechanics of a good horror thriller, the film fails to make the grade in any of these categories.
It’s not scary, it does not send out the message with the intensity of a whiplash and it emerges worse than even the stereotypical vendetta-based horror drama, including the uber-hyped “Tumbbad.”
Rating: *
Produced by: Ramon Chibb & Anku Pandey
Directed by: Terrie Samundra
Written by: Terrie Samundra, David Walter Lech & Rupinder Inderjit
Music: Daniel B. George
Starring: Shabana Azmi, Satyadeep Mishra, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Riva Arora, Riva
Arora, Leela Samson, Hetvi Bhanushali, Rose Rathod & others
