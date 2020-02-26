MUMBAI — Shah Rukh Khan has always liked backing quality cinema under his banner. Now, the actor is again bringing the Sanjay Mishra and Deepak Dobriyal film “Kaamyaab” to the mainstream audience.
Life has come to a full circle for Sanjay Mishra, where he started his career with Khan’s “O Darling Yeh Hai India” (1995) film to now, with the superstar producing “Kaamyaab,” his first lead role, 25 years later. Having worked with Khan in some films, Mishra says that it’s a big deal that someone like Shah Rukh is supporting a small film.
Says the actor, “Neither Manish Mundra (producer) nor I had dreamed of having someone like him on board. A lot of other actors should step in to support small films. The budget of “Kaamyaab” is lower than the cost of vanity vans parked on the sets of big-budget films!”
“Shah Rukh lives in people’s hearts and the level of energy he brings to the table is unrivalled,” he adds. Khan has come on board as one of the producers. The film chronicles the struggles of actors who play supporting roles in the Hindi film industry, rather the journey of “extra (junior artistes are called “extras” here) extraordinary.”
The trailer of “Kaamyaab” is already garnering appreciation for its impactful storyline that highlights the journey of character artistes. Recently, the makers also shared a video wherein Sanjay Mishra brings to the fore the trials and tribulations an actor endures in his pursuit to find success.
The film releases March 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.