MUMBAI—Model, actor since 1971, live show presenter and voiceover artiste Kabir Bedi is set to make his digital debut this September. Adding to the ensemble cast of MX Player’s “Kiska Hoga Thinkistan Season 2,” he will play the crucial role of Danish, who is the owner of the ad agency.
The actor is one of the few whose career spans across the U.S, Italy, and India in multiple fields, and it is exciting to see him finally step onto the digital bandwagon.
Talking about his character, Bedi said, “I initially came to Mumbai to become a filmmaker, and I worked in advertising for five years. The story for this web series brought back many memories. I play the owner of the ad agency, whose way of dealing with crisis is compelling. For me, it’s been a wonderful guest appearance in the digital space.”
While season one of MX Player’s “Thinkistan” gave a sneak peek into the world of advertising, “Kiska Hoga Thinkistan Season 2” offers viewers high-octane drama, politics and interpersonal rivalry that goes on inside the four walls of the agency. The 12-episode series is directed by N. Padmakumar and stars Naveen Kasturia, Shravan Reddy, Mandira Bedi, Vasuki Sunkavelli and Satyadeep Mishra.
This season also sees the addition of Neil Bhoopalam, who dons a gray shade and as the new boss, will be seen stirring up the lives of every employee with his dirty politics. Known for his work in “No One Killed Jessica” and the TV series “24,” Bhoopalam is also a VJ and theater actor.
Bhoopalam said, “Formats don’t hold me back – be it film, theatre, TV or OTT. The digital space has moved us into the golden age of show business. And as far as playing a negative role, what can I say; it’s good to be bad!”
The series garnered a great response on the platform, and this compelled the makers to return with Season 2 earlier than planned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.