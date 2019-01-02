MUMBAI—Legendary writer and actor Kader Khan, who was known as much for his crisp dialogues as well as his versatility in acting in comic, villainous and dramatic roles, died Jan. 31 at the age of 81, hours after rumors of his death were widely but falsely circulated. He had been battling illness for quite some time. India Today’s portal reveals that “after reportedly suffering from Progressive Supranuclear Palsy, a degenerative disease that causes loss of balance, difficulty in walking and dementia, the actor had been in hospital. Last week, he had been shifted to a BiPAP ventilator, as he had been complaining of breathing problems.”
The site further reports that “Fan clubs have been sharing videos of the veteran actor on their social media pages. One video that is going viral on the Internet is from a press conference of his film “Ho Gaya Dimaag Ka Dahi,” which also starred Om Puri, in 2015. In the clip, Razzak Khan comes to say hello to him and Kader Khan engages in conversation with him.” Incidentally, all three artistes are no more today.
In a tribute, Amitabh Bachchan wrote on Twitter:, “T 3045 - Kadar Khan passes away .. sad depressing news .. my prayers and condolences .. a brilliant stage artist a most compassionate and accomplished talent on film .. a writer of eminence ; in most of my very successful films .. a delightful company .. and a mathematician !!.."
Varun Dhawan tweeted, RIP #KaderKhan saab. One of my inspirations and a truly iconic actor, writer and stage artists. His contribution to my fathers cinema was limitless just like his talent. You will truly be missed by everyone.”
Kader Khan, who was born in Kabul, migrated to Mumbai to became a Civil Engineer and then a lecturer. He later moved on to act and write in theater and later movies. Khan co-wrote dozens of blockbusters from the ‘70s to the early ‘90s, and ended up acting in over 300 films.
When India-West had visited him at his Santacruz residence in Mumbai in 2011, Khan’s knees were troubling him, but he came across as a soft-spoken, courteous and warm man.
“Our family migrated from Kabul, and we settled here in Mumbai's Kamathipura, a precinct known for drug-peddlers, bootleggers and prostitution,” he had smilingly told me. “It was from here that I did my Civil Engineering at M. H. Saboo Siddik Polytechnic, and after that even taught subjects like Mathematics, Applied Mechanics, Hydraulics et cetera there,” said the veteran.
“I would also do theater, writing plays for colleges and acting in them.” With a broad smile, Khan had informed me, "It was said then that jisne Kader Khan ka play nahin dekha, woh college kabhi gaya hi nahin. (Whoever had not watched a Kader Khan had never been to college)!”
Dilip Kumar loved one of his plays and offered him “Sagina” and “Bairaag” as actor. But before that, Kader Khan had got his first offer as a film writer. An all-India Dramatic Competition, Jagriti, was held in which Khan participated with his play “Local Train.” It won all major prizes and the three judges, noted author and filmmaker Rajinder Singh Bedi, his writer-director son Narendra Bedi and actress Kamini Kaushal went to meet him backstage.
The three asked him why he was not inclined towards films and took offence when he replied that he was not mad to think along those lines. “Do we look mad?” they had asked him. They persuaded him to work on Narendra Bedi's “Jawani Diwani” (1972) for which he was paid Rs 1500.
After the film's success, Khan admits that films became tempting. Out of the blue, he was offered Rs. 21,000 to co-write a single film with top writer Sachin Bhaumick when his salary in college was a mere Rs. 400! The film was “Khel Khel Mein.” But when Manmohan Desai later met and asked Khan what he expected for writing the dialogues for “Roti,” which released before “Khel Khel Mein,” he paid him a lakh more!
After that, they worked together on “Dharam-Veer, “Amar Akbar Anthony,” “Coolie” and six other films over 15 years. So impressed was Desai with his work that he had telephoned a lot of his friends and told them, “A genuine writer has now arrived in the industry!”
Bridging the rivalry between Desai and Prakash Mehra, Khan went on to spin hits with both, almost all films featuring Amitabh Bachchan. Never prone to write complete films, Khan did so only twice, for his own production “Shama” (1981) officially produced by his wife, and the hit “Khud-Daar” a year later. As Khan put it then, “I had a lot of trouble producing “Shama” and came to the conclusion that creative people should not plunge into production,” said Khan.
Nevertheless, Khan later announced the big film “Jaahil” with Amitabh Bachchan. It was never made, but Khan recollected that after a full-page ad in “Screen” with the lines, “Kader Khan presents ‘Jaahil’ starring Amitabh Bachchan. Music: Laxmikant Pyarelal,” the all-India territories were sold within a day!
As actor, Kader Khan took off with minor roles like the prosecuting lawyer in Yash Chopra's debut production “Daag” and as the ‘voice’ of the villain on the telephone in “Benaam” (for which he also wrote the dialogues). But the tide turned with two Bachchan films for which he also wrote the dialogues, “Adalat” and” Khoon Pasina.” He was a villain in the latter and played Inspector Khan in the former.
Khan’s famous films written by others included “Bol Radha Bol,” “Aankhen (in one of his many dual roles),” “Mujhse Shaadi Karogi,” ”Saajan,” ”Dulhe Raja” and others. It was around 1983 that Khan’s South phase took off in a big way. “It was a new grammar of writing and filmmaking,” Khan had told me. “There was precision timing, two shifts meant two and never three, the preparations for a shoot were immaculate, the organization perfect and the punctuality exemplary.”
From villain, Khan shifted mostly to comedy. He became hugely popular as an artiste in films with Jeetendra, Mithun Chakraborty and Govinda, and his pairing with Shakti Kapoor, Asrani and Aruna Irani was loved by the masses.
However, Khans’ life had to see another change. His father, Moulvi Abdul Rehman, was an Aalim, a learned post-graduate in Arabic and Islamic Literature. He had migrated to Holland and started his own institute there. Before dying, he had called his son, caught hold of his hand and told him that Khan should apply his skills to developing awareness of Arabic and Islamic Law and the Quran. He told him that the need of the hour was to make the subject interesting, just like Khan did with his “boring” films stories!
Khan kept his promise, and quietly completed his Masters in Art from Osmania University around 1993 while working. He formed a team and developed a syllabus right from Kindergarten to post-graduate level. The Quran, contrary to perception, was a book of law, he discovered. If it was understood in its true sense – the text is in Arabic – Muslims would come up in life and progress.
He had told me, “Education is the need of the hour for broadening mindsets and horizons. We have to take the responsibility of teaching them, and teaching them right, in a language that they can understand. I want to do a lot for my community, and while I am back to doing films and television too.”
Though he kept in touch with today’s cinema, he felt that technique had taken precedent over content. “Songs in my time had the voice dominating, but now there is more focus on arrangements and sound,” he expressed as his considered view. “There was fire in the way we narrated a story or scene to the director. Now there are printouts!” He added that it was now easy to enter the industry, but because of that, there was no staying power.
