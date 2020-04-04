MUMBAI — On April 3, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the country to switch off the lights and light a candle or even use a phone’s flashlights at our homes April 5 at 9 p.m. for 9 minutes in order to dispel the darkness spread by Coronavirus.
The move is not something superstitious or foolish as his detractors and ignoramuses in India perceive it but uses age-old Indian scientific principles to change the course of the current situation.
A leading light of the music and entertainment industry, Kailash Kher, has come forward with a novel initiative to salute the spirit of the nation. Kher will go live for a concert from his home at 9.10 p.m. and it will be free to view and will be available on the following platforms: Jio TV, MX Player, Sony Liv, Idea Movies, Vodafone Play and Flipkart. More OTT platforms are likely to join and will be announced later. The concert will also be available on social platforms such as Facebook Live, YouTube, Twitter and Instagram.
