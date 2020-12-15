MUMBAI—Kartik and Naira, the lead pair of Rajan Shahi’s “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai,” embarked on a new journey recently. While Kartik lived with their son Kairav, Naira lived with their daughter Akshara. Though the couple lived in the same building, Kairav was unaware that his mom lived just one floor above him.
Kairav had an unknown fear of his mom as he thought that she is against him. And for his betterment, the couple decided to move to a new city and live in different houses. But being a kid, there have been times when he missed his mom a lot, be it while eating ‘kachoris,’ or during his birthday celebration.
And all this while, Naira has missed being with her son, and God finally heard her prayers. Naira and Kairav will soon be meeting and after a long time, without any disguise, the doting mother will be hugging her son.
The upcoming episodes of the show are going to be quite emotional and dramatic. Produced by Rajan Shahi under his banner Director’s Kut Productions, “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai” features Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi in lead roles. It airs on Star Plus as weekday soap.
