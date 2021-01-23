MUMBAI—In the last few years, Kajol had made sure that she keeps entertaining the fans through her social media platforms. Right from her quirky posts, she has made her social media game quite strong.
Considering that her fans have been her all-time support throughout her journey, Kajol went a step forward from social media postings and recently participated in a virtual “meet n greet” event with her fans via Zoom App.
A number of her fans from different countries joined the meeting and congratulated her on the success of her recent film “Tribhanga.” Kajol kept the event interactive and communicated one-on-one with her fans while taking their questions.
When a fan asked her “What is the impact that “Tribhanga” should have on society?” Kajol replied, “I hope and pray that all the girls and men who are watching the movie take back that nobody is perfect and we all are just humans. Just be nice and kinder to each other because we all have stories, we all are going through something. And love your mother and understand where she is coming from. Enjoy the film, laugh a lot and cry a lot, it is healthy for the soul.”
A fan from Peru asked Kajol if she could work in a film that narrates a historical romance. The actress said, “I would love to do an Indian historical romance. We have an amazing culture and history, and I would like to be a part of something that is completely Indian.”
When a fan from Dubai asked Kajol about the weird food combinations she enjoys, Kajol said, “I don’t know if it’s weird or not, but my favorite combination of food is ghee, rice, and salt.”
The fan-meet concluded with Kajol again sharing gratitude towards her fans and hoping to do another fun session with them very soon.
