MUMBAI— She’s completed 26 years in films and now works when she wants and in the right quantity for her. Coming up this week is a unique film for Kajol, “Helicopter Eela,” unique because it is the first film produced by husband Ajay Devgn in which he is not in the cast. It is unique also because she plays a single mom. And unique because there is no major star opposite her – with National award-winning Bengali actor Riddhi Sen playing her grown-up son. We catch up with the actress at Hotel Sun’N’Sand for a quick chat.
Excerpts from an interview
Q: Why the name “Helicopter Eela?”
A: The social media has made this term famous for a mother who is always hovering and interfering, like a helicopter. My character in the film is like that.
Q: So have you been one with your real children?
A: I am 50 percent helicopter – definitely! No two ways about it. My character is zyaada (lots more) just to spice up. But in real life, being more than 50 percent is detrimental to health. Today, 12 to 13 years-olds want to be seen as adults, and they grow up so fast. They have this “I know everything don’t show me anything” approach. Even if they allow us to decide on their life, it is after asking their consent. Like recently Yug came and said he wants to do gymnastics. I never gave him any advice on this. My only thing was to insist that he at least complete it – that is my job and responsibility as a parent.
I would happily award the “helicopter” tag to Mr. Ajay Devgn! Having said that, it is not easy to break a habit that is needed in our kids’ childhood, and sometimes parents do not realize that their kids don’t need to be fed! Though Nysa happily BUT occasionally takes food from me at 15! But everything about a copter is not bad, maybe perspectives can be different, but the root cause is the love we have for our children.
Q: What according to you is the perfect mom all about?
A: All moms are perfect, and every kid is bound to say his mom is the best. Every relationship with a parent is unique in all cases. We cannot have set parameters. If you are in a good space mentally, the offspring thinks, “My mother is okay, so duniya theek ho jaayegi (the world will be set right).” Do what you think is best.
Q: How was your mom (actress Tanuja)?
A: She was not a helicopter in the least! She never packed my lunchbox, never asked what I ate and never looked or enquired after my homework. She was busy at that time. But that never made her an imperfect or bad mom. Helicopter moms don’t see children as individuals, but as extensions of themselves, whereas my mom was very forward-thinking. I try very hard to look upon my children as individuals and treat them that way. I hope and pray that I can teach my kids what mom taught me. And that I practice what I preach, not instruct.
Q: What about your father (late writer-filmmaker Shomu Mukerji)?
A: He was cautious, having been in the industry for so long. In those days, father knew that if I did not make it as an actor, I would be so addicted to being in the industry that I could not be happy doing anything else. Today, young actors who cannot make it have so many different options.
That is why today there is no superstardom and no failure. At that time, films were a public platform to fail. My father did not want me to go through that. Mom was pretty confident and told me to do whatever I wanted. She was sure I would do well.
Q: Did you sound off your films to either of them?
A: To my father, yes. But almost 90 percent of the films I did were of my own choices. Father would advise me on certain films. Like he insisted that I do “Baazigar,” of which I was not sure as I did not know what the producers and directors were like. They all seemed very quiet people!
Q: What about your work-life balance now?
A: I don’t miss work at all! I do a film in two, three or more years, so I enjoy working. But films are now only a part of life. My family is very important, my kids need me a lot, however big they grow, and they will need me at least till they wed, or maybe even later!
Q: You have re-created a song from the 1990s, “Ruk Ruk Ruk” from “Vijaypath” in this film. Why not pick up any of your classic songs instead?
A (Chortles): For that, you have to ask producer Ajay Devgn! Jokes apart, this song from his film was a VERY typical 1990s song, with instrumentation of the kind that you know which era the song is coming from within 10 seconds after it starts! It also suits my character of a 1990s singer. If you see, that was the time where songs had such catchphrases, like “Hai Hukku” and so on!
Q: You co-star Riddhi Sen plays your son. Did he come in because had done your husband’s production “Parched?”
A: Actually, Dada (director Pradeep Sarkar) had worked with him in an ad and also seen his National award-winning film. When Riddhi told me he had starred in “Parched,” I could not recognize him and told him, “Really? Who were you?” But he is brilliant! He’s well-brought-up, and his parents are famous. His enthu level has to be controlled, though. He’s great fun to work with and chat with, and we made the film in that spirit, and never even knew when it ended.
Q: The director followed an Audio Book of the film that was made first.
A: Yes, that’s Dada’s habit. In this, all the actors read out the script, which is recorded with background music. That way, we know the running time, every character knows what to do and to what point. We can know what to enhance and what to reduce while shooting. It’s like making the same film twice, but it will always be a better job in the second attempt.
Q: What do your children think of your films?
A: Nysa and Yug think that I only do bad films because their mother is crying most of the time. That shows how good my acting is! (Laughs) They were so angry watching “We Are Family” that they stopped it halfway!
Q: Multi-star films are coming back. Would you do one?
A: Of course. It has never bothered me who my co-star is.
Q: And when will “VIP 3” happen?
A: You better ask Dhanush! (Laughs)
