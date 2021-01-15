MUMBAI—Kajol, after a dazzling career of two decades in cinema, has now made her debut in the web world with Renuka Shahane’s directorial debut “Tribhanga.” The film explores the importance of family in everyone’s life. It revolves around and narrates the dynamics of three generations of women from the same family. The trailer that was recently launched on digital platforms has received rave responses from industry members and audiences alike.
Kajol, who plays an Odissi dancer in the film, says, ““Tribhanga” celebrates two very important aspects of female’s life—womanhood and motherhood. And it does so while speaking about the generation gap, which is very much contemporary today. With the privilege of being a woman and a mother also come the challenges, the pressures, and the responsibilities that turn the course of your life. The subject of the film is intense but realistic. There are things that we still don’t talk about when it comes to family and that is what we are dealing with here. I feel that every single person who watches this film will see in it a glimpse of their own family, their own dynamics in it. I am glad that Renuka has brought to life this new-age family drama so beautifully.”
Speaking about her character, Kajol says, “I am playing Anuradha Apte,who is an Odissi dancer. An important factor that made me love this character was that it resonates with my off-screen personality. Anuradha is honest and opinionated. I am a mother of two kids and hence I could easily sense what is happening around me. A family is a bunch of individuals staying together with a sense of belongingness but choices are likely to differ and I play one such individual. I am very much excited to know the feedback from the audience, because their love is the only thing that matters.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.