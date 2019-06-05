MUMBAI—Actress Kajol has penned an emotional note, remembering her late father-in-law and Bollywood's ace action director Veeru Devgan.
Kajol on June 4 tweeted a photograph of herself along with Veeru, father of her husband, Ajay Devgn.
She captioned the image: "In happier times.... He won the award for a lifetime of achievement on this day, but it took a lifetime to prove. So many people mourn the life of the man but that was a life well-lived... RIP with love."
Veeru Devgan, 85, breathed his last on May 27.
Apart from directing action sequences for films like "Himmatwala," "Mr. India," "Khatron Ke Khiladi," "Phool Aur Kaante," "Dilwale" and "Laal Badshah," he had directed the 1999 film "Hindustan Ki Kasam," starring Ajay and megastar Amitabh Bachchan.
