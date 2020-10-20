MUMBAI — Even after 25 years, the Aditya Chopra directorial “Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge” continues to impress audiences across the globe. From the leads romancing in snow-clad mountains to the thrill of going on a Euro trip, the hero serenading his beautiful heroine in a mustard field to the memorable songs and dialogues, Yash Chopra made sure “DDLJ” was created like a masterpiece.
Talking about working with the veteran filmmaker, Kajol said, “It was an honor to have received an opportunity to work with Yash-ji. I miss him dearly. He used to share his wisdom with us whenever we got a chance, and just talking to him helped Shah Rukh (Khan) and me gain an insight into the industry.”
She added, “It is still unbelievable that “DDLJ” was made and released 25 years ago. So many cherished memories! I will always be grateful to Yash-ji and Aditya Chopra for making me a part of such an amazing star-cast and an evergreen movie.” Kajol has done unforgettable roles in so many films later, but Simran remains unforgettable among her characters.
