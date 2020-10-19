MUMBAI — The ethnicity of India is vast. Every small element contributes to the diversity. When it comes to clothing, ethnic wear is considered to be a traditional attire, and vice-versa. Stars keep upgrading the designs, maintaining the ethnicity and making them look stunning and stylish. And Kajol is simply ruling the “Game of Ethnicity” with her traditional outfits, especially her sarees.
The actress is majorly spotted in traditional attire and has destroyed the stereotype about ethnic garments being an occasional dress code. Right from family functions to red-carpet events, she never forgets to flaunt her vast, jaw-dropping collection.
Navaratri is being celebrated across the world for the next few days and even though we cannot step out in public, we can surely make our Instagram Navaratri game strong, and hence, we bring you Kajol’s nine ethnic wears relevant to the nine colors of Navaratri 2020.
You love Kajol. Now you can also love her choices.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.