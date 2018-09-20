MUMBAI— “Ruk Ruk Ruk/Arey baba ruk/Oh my darling give me a look” – 24 years ago, the song from “Vijaypath,” originally sung by Alisha Chinoy, written by Shyam Anuragi, composed by Anu Malik and filmed on Tabu in her breakthrough film is set to re-arrive on our playlists with its revamped version in the Ajay Devgn production “Helicopter Eela.”
Pradeep Sarkar’s next directorial starring Kajol and Riddhi Sen has the actress playing a possessive single mother who also happens to be an aspiring singer but had overlooked her aspirations for her growing son. Re-created by Raghav Sachar and crooned by Palomi Ghosh, this revamped peppy number features Kajol.
The song is set to release on Sept. 25 and Sachar, elaborating on his experience of recreating the song, said, “I’ve retained the melody just like it was in the original. We have updated the song with new rap portions that make it more conversational. Since Eela’s character is very expressive, it adds a personal touch to the song. One morning, Pradeep-da called me up and said, ‘Raghav, I want you to re-create “Ruk Ruk Ruk” for a film I’m working on. Send it to me by afternoon.’ I was stumped, but having worked with him for 22 years, I understood. I rushed to the studio and worked up with the basic tune with the rap portions by three in the afternoon. By evening, Pradeep Da was also in the studio. When he first heard the song, he just got up and started dancing.”
The film is produced by Ajay Devgn, Dhaval Jayantilal Gada and Aksshay Jayantilal Gada and will release on Oct. 12.
