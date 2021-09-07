MUMBAI — Conversations about equal pay and opportunity have sparked long-overdue debates in film business in recent years. The International Kalakari Film Festival is taking steps to promote female talent, particularly those who work behind rather than in front of the camera. Women have been making movies for as long as there have been movies.
The 2021 edition of the International Kalakari Film Festival by Rishi Nikam sets a new record with over 500 women films, and this year’s event will feature over 500 women filmmakers. These films are in English, Hindi, Marathi and other Indian regional languages.
A movie does not have a gender; it is either good or bad. As a result, its creator should not be assessed based on their gender. The women on this list have cut through the clutter, are trailblazers and have defied every stereotype thrown at them.
Nikam, founder of Kalakari Film Fest, said that the main objective of this event is to provide a platform to the artistes of India who don’t have a medium to display their talent and art on a worldwide level. Thus, Kalakari helps to spread Indian art. “We want our artistes to gain recognition. There is no registration fee for the artisans in this fest. We are a great team with great members Priya Yadav and Aditya Itoriya,” he said.
In a short span of time, Kalakari has gained popularity among the commoners as well as big celebrities. In this fest, celebrities from all over the world will make their presence online. Also, congratulatory messages and wishes were sent to Kalakari Film Fest through video, which has increased the enthusiasm among the artistes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.