MUMBAI—After a long wait, the makers of “Kalank” unveiled the trailer of the film. With curiosity around the storyline, the cast of the film released the trailer Apr. 3.
After the teaser and three songs of Abhishek Varman’s epic drama, the trailer of the film starring Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Sonakshi Sinha, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt was launched Apr. 3 in Mumbai’s PVR Juhu. It takes you on a journey of eternal love. With its grand sets and larger-than-life characters, the film promises to be breathtaking.
From having fun on stage to discussing the characters, Bhatt and Dhawan hosted the launch event. On playing Zafar, Dhawan said, “Since it is a period film, I was not sure how I would identify with Zafar. I used to ask Abhishek what must have happened to Zafar in his childhood that he has turned out the way he has. He is a little arrogant in the film.”
“At the core, “Kalank” is about human dynamics," added Bhatt. About the director, Dutt said, “Abhishek is a very good director. He is very soft. I love the scene between Varun, Madhuri and me.”
“This is my first film with Aditya Roy Kapur. It was a great experience. Everybody related to this film is great. All the actors are exceptionally talented,” said Sinha.
Talking about her song with Bhatt, Dixit admitted, “Alia and I were nervous when we were shooting the song. We both were supposed to sing a ‘sargam’ together, and it was quite long. We both were finding a shortcut to do it!” Kunal Khemu said that he was excited to be a part of such an amazing cast.
Fox Star Studios presents Dharma Productions and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment “Kalank,” scheduled for release Apr. 17. The songs by Pritam and lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya are already towering at the charts.
Watch "Kalank" trailer here.
