MUMBAI— Varun Dhawan shot a scene bare-chested at minus 3 degrees Celsius for Karan Johar’s and Abhishek Verman’s “Kalank.” Dhawan, along with co-actors Alia Bhatt and Kunal Khemu, are currently shooting in Kargil and had a literally spine-chilling experience!
Dhawan shot for this scene with Bhatt, and as a precautionary measure, a doctor was on standby, but thankfully he completed the shot without any glitches.
While in Kargil, the team also visited the army jawans at the border and interacted with them. The team will wrap up the Kargil schedule after shooting some pivotal scenes and a song featuring Dhawan and Bhatt.
“Kalank” also stars Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt and is slated to release on Apr. 19, 2019. Though not officially mentioned, the music is by Pritam.
