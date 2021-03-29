BHUBANESWAR — Kalinga Literary Festival and British Council India hosted 'Five Films For Freedom' March 28 in Bhubaneswar. The event was held at Oxford Bookstore, Bhubaneswar, at Symphony Mall, with a focus on social stigma, psychological loopholes and norms regarding LGBTQ community.
Dignitaries like Anu Choudhury (actress of Odia film industry and social activist), Meera Parida (Odisha's first transgender politician, Member of the National Council for Transgender Persons and President of All Odisha Kinnar Mahasangha), Sadhana Mishra (First in Odisha to get passport in transgender category, social activist and TV anchor), and Sahadeva Sahoo (writer and administrator) were present at the event.
The inauguration of the event was observed by Rashmi Ranjan Parida (Founder and Director of Kalinga Literary Festival), Debashish Samantaray (Convenor and Co-Director of Kalinga Literary Festival), Prachee Naik (Co-Founder and Co-Director of Kalinga Literary Festival), Eklavya Mahapatra (Director, Symphony Mall, Bhubaneswar), Jagdish Behera (Managing Head, Oxford Bookstore, Bhubaneswar), and was followed by the felicitation of guests.
Mahua Banerjee (Art Manager, East India, British Council) conveyed a congratulatory message on behalf of British Council, while Debasish Samantray presided over the meeting. He started off with expressing gratitude to the dignitaries and British Council.
Sahadeva Sahoo was moderator the session discussion "LGBTQ: Mainstreaming The Marginalized.” He noted that on April 15, 2014, the Indian government recognised transgenders as the third gender, and sought Meera Parida's opinion about the legal sanction.
"The movement of transgender has taken fire all over the country. Odisha has taken a step forward in terms of culture and education. We need to understand a society is stigmatized if they are not educated about a certain section of society," said Meera Parida.
Sahadev added: "In 2014, the government declared third gender. In Kerala, there was a survey in 2016, 90 per cent trans tried to commit suicide, 58 per cent dropped out due to harassment. They were sexually abused. Only 10 per cent revealed their identity. We have our rule in place, then how can this be accepted by society? Rules alone are not sufficient."
Said Anu Choudhury: "Base of every aspect has a mindset and home. A child takes birth at home. His first teacher is his mom, then the family and society. The mom's mindset is his biggest nutrition and lesson. Nature has been teaching us all this while."
"Suicide only occurs when there is mental harassment, apart from physical harassment. We need to hold hands together as a society and empower the suppressed. Film is a reflection of society. There will be work on this in future as well. If I get an opportunity like this, let's join our hands for the change," added Choudhury.
Sahadev noted: "From my interviews, students get harassed by teachers in class. The LGBT section has no organization. They fight as individuals. What do we do to empower them and provide them shelter?"
Sadhana Mishra said: "This is the first platform to discuss in Odisha and we're proud to be a part of this program. Sexuality and sexual orientation is not fixed between five to 10. At age five, boys play female games, so they don't recognize sexuality.
“As a transgender I am a male physiologically, but I'm a female in terms of psychology and mindset," Mishra said.
Anu Choudhury added: "We discuss this a lot but we forget when we move out. An individual realized it at a certain age. The parents should be responsible to have this conversation. They shouldn't take it as a curse from early lives. When a kid goes through changes, he should reach out to parents. Let's build a community called humanity where we have a heart and in that we have a soul. If a torturous event happens, there's no issue in communicating it openly. If we feel the parents are segregating the kid, we'll council the parents and the kid. We have a heart within and use it well to spread love. There's no shame.
On parenting, Sahadeva Sahoo said: "How can families be educated (through films and literature)? Same sex marriage is yet to be legal even in 377. Is that the next step?"
Sahadev Sahoo addressed Meera Parida and Sadhana Mishra, saying: "You should write your own story. Write your autobiography. If there's a sexual assault, people should take it seriously. School and college students need to have workshops for awareness and social acceptance."
The session followed by Q&A and then film screening.
