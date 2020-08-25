MUMBAI — Amazon Prime Video has released the trailer for "CU Soon," starring Fahadh Faasil, Roshan Matthew and Darshana Rajendran. The direct-to-digital Malayalam film was introduced first by Kamal Haasan. "CU Soon" will globally premiere in Malayalam Sep. 1 Directed by Mahesh Narayan, the thriller is directed and edited by Mahesh Narayanan, featuring cinematography by Sabin Uralikandi.
This is a gripping drama about a software engineer from Kerala who has been assigned by his family to help his Dubai-based cousin find his missing fiancee, after she leaves behind a video-based suicide note. This feature film is unique for being shot with a phone in a controlled and restricted environment during the lockdown.
The film is Faasil's second collaboration with Narayan, and the one of its kind edge-of-the-seat thriller was shot entirely during the lockdown. Taking to their social media, Amazon Prime Video posted, “Think you know everything about someone? Think again."
Introducing the trailer to the world, Kamal Haasan took to his social media and shared, “Dearest @maheshNrayan #FahadhFaasil and C U Soon team, wishing you all the best for the premiere of #CUSoonOnPrime on Sept. 1 on @PrimeVideoIN.”
Following the successful world premiere of the Aditi Rao Hydari and Jayasurya film "Sufiyum Sujatayum," this is Amazon Prime Video's next world premiere.
