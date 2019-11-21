MUMBAI — Kamal Haasan received an honorary Doctorate from Centurion University of Technology and Management, Odisha, Nov. 19.
The university plays an important role in training tribals and Naxalites in various skills. Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik presided over the convocation ceremony and awarded the actor for his contribution to cinema, culture and arts for 60 years.
“I am honored that they have chosen me. I am made of various skills that my Guru taught me,” the actor said.
Kamal Haasan also inaugurated the Raaj Kamal Butterfly Garden there. He visited the students at the university’s Skill Development Center to see the work and effort being put by them.
The actor was also on a tour of the state-of-the-art Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar, joined by Odisha’s sports secretary Vishal K. Dev and director, R. Vineel Krishna. He was then presented the ISL team Odisha FC’s jersey by Arshdeep Singh. The Indian hockey team has recently qualified for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Haasan met the team and was presented a signed jersey by captain Manpreet Singh.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.