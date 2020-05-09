kangana poem

Kangana Ranaut. (photo via IANS)

MUMBAI — Actress Kangana Ranaut has composed an emotional poem dedicated to her mother.

The poem reads out as a tribute from a child to its mother, and is a homage to motherhood on the occasion of Mother's Day, which falls on May 10.

In the poem, Kangana talks of a child's journey from the womb to the outside world. She goes on to tell her mother that "nowhere I found the love and warmth of your womb.”

Kangana has recited the poem beautifully, recording it in the form of a video.

Here is Kangana's poem, titled "Mother"

*Mother*

I'm your longing for life

When I first arose in your young heart ...

Your eyes gleamed with hope

When I came to your womb as a single cell

You breathed to give me life

You ate to give me blood

And then you cut me off from you

And gave me to the world

A piece of you

Outside of you

Lost and looking for you

I traveled the world,

But nowhere I found the love and warmth of your womb

And then I went to my own heart I found you mother

I found you there

You arise in my heart

As a desire

As a longing ... for love

--Kangana Ranaut

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.