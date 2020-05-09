MUMBAI — Actress Kangana Ranaut has composed an emotional poem dedicated to her mother.
The poem reads out as a tribute from a child to its mother, and is a homage to motherhood on the occasion of Mother's Day, which falls on May 10.
In the poem, Kangana talks of a child's journey from the womb to the outside world. She goes on to tell her mother that "nowhere I found the love and warmth of your womb.”
Kangana has recited the poem beautifully, recording it in the form of a video.
Here is Kangana's poem, titled "Mother"
*Mother*
I'm your longing for life
When I first arose in your young heart ...
Your eyes gleamed with hope
When I came to your womb as a single cell
You breathed to give me life
You ate to give me blood
And then you cut me off from you
And gave me to the world
A piece of you
Outside of you
Lost and looking for you
I traveled the world,
But nowhere I found the love and warmth of your womb
And then I went to my own heart I found you mother
I found you there
You arise in my heart
As a desire
As a longing ... for love
--Kangana Ranaut
