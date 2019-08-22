MUMBAI—Actress turned international icon Priyanka Chopra found herself amid a controversy when confronted about a past tweet celebrating the Indian army’s attack on Pakistan.
Chopra defended her tweet and her views, but as she is the UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, Pakistan’s Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari and many others penned open letters and signed petitions to urge UNICEF to remove the actress for her alleged “hypocrisy.”
Even in India, not many in the film industry came out in support of the star as of now. But, like every right (no pun intended)-thinking Indian, Kangana Ranaut has risen in support of her peer and even defended her views over the controversy while admitting that is “not an easy choice.”
Ranaut said, “It’s not an easy choice to make when you are stuck between your duty and your emotions. Being a UNICEF goodwill ambassador, I am sure you can’t limit your identity to one nation, but how many of us choose heart over mind every day?”
Yes, the “Queen” seems to be asking the world about her “Krrish 3” co-actor, “Judgementall Hai Kya?”
