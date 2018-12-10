NEW DELHI—Saris make me look feminine, says National Award winning actress Kangana Ranaut, who has been seen wearing and experimenting with the six-yard wonder quite often.
"I discovered sari much later in my life. I grew up in hills where there is almost no tradition of wearing saris. But when I became an artiste, my love for saris started gradually. Through acting, I got an opportunity to travel to different places and see different cultures. That's how my journey with saris started.
"It (sari) makes me look more feminine. When I wear a sari, I automatically feel more free and able to express myself better... There is some magical power in saris," the "Queen" actress said during the launch of Taneira, a flagship handloom sari store by Titan, here on Dec. 10.
While talking about the beauty of saris, Ranaut also expressed concern over the condition of Indian weavers.
"No doubt, the trend of saris is always there, but not as much as it should be. We a have a lot to do. Till now, our weavers are suffering. There were thousands of handicraft firms which have disappeared. With synthetic fiber gaining popularity among youth, handloom weavers are suffering, so we have a long way to go," she said.
For the inauguration ceremony of the store, Kangana Ranaut wore a handcrafted Banarasi moonlight blue colored sari from Taneira's collection. She was accompanied by her elder sister Rangoli.
Asked what's her favorite sari look, she smiled and said: "I feel comfortable in saris the most. Be it my airport sari look with sneakers or top bun, or be it a complete Indian traditional look, I love all the looks."
Giving more details about the collection, Shyamala Ramanan, Business Head, Titan Company Limited, said: "Our collection represents the Indian woman. The main aim of Taneira is to impart the beauty of our Indian women through our saris. All saris are handwoven and made up of natural products."
