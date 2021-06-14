MUMBAI — Kangana Ranaut recently revealed on Instagram that she is unable to pay her income tax for last year in full to the government. Ranaut actually said that despite being the highest-paid actress (????!!!!), she has been able to pay only half her taxes to government due to “not having any work.” She added that this was the first time she has been late with her tax.
“Even though I come under highest tax slab (!!!) and pay almost 45 percent of my income as tax, and I am the highest tax paying actress but because of no work haven’t paid half of my last year’s tax yet, first time in my life I am late in paying tax,” she said in one of her Instagram stories.
Ranaut added that as per the law, she is paying interest on the unpaid tax, but she “welcomes this move.”
After being removed from Twitter, she has joined the Indian micro-blogging site Koo. She also created a negative buzz on her Instagram (which removed her posts) when she termed Covid-19 as “Nothing but a small-time flu” when she tested positive for the virus!
Nevertheless, the “highest-paid actress” (of course, we have never heard of Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt or Kareena Kapoor Khan besides Priyanka Chopra Jonas when she works here, among others!) has “Thalavi” (delayed due to the “small-time flu” pandemic!), “Tejas,” “Dhaakad,” and “Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda.”
But didn’t she say she had “no work” as her reason for not paying her dues? We are confused.
